Donald Trump condemns Indian techie's killing in Kansas



Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has denounced the killing of an Indian techie in Kansas saying the nation condemns "hate and evil."

Trump began his State of the Union address on Tuesday night by referring to racism and bias crimes, including the killing of Srinivas Kuchibhotla last week and the threats against Jewish institutions and desecration of their cemeteries.

"Last week's shooting in Kansas city reminds us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," the president.

Meanwhile, at a media briefing after Trump had completed his address, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Sander said: "The President is keeping the family of the victim, who was senselessly killed, in his thoughts, and we're praying for the full and speedy recovery of those who were wounded."

"As more facts come to light, and it begins to look like this was an act of racially-motivated hatred, we want to reiterate that the President condemns these and any other racially -- or religiously -- motivated attacks in the strongest terms," Sander said.

"They have no place in our country, and we will continue to make that clear," Sander asserted.

Kuchibhotla, 32, was killed and his colleague Alok Madasani was injured when US Navy veteran Adam W. Purinton fired at them at the Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe on February 22.

Purinton reportedly got into an argument with the two and hurled racial slurs. He yelled "get out of my country" before shooting them.

Ian Grillot, a 24-year-old American, who tried to save the Indians, was hit by a bullet that pierced his hand and then lodged in his chest. He has since been hospitalised and is recovering.

Trump, during his address, also said: "Recent threats targeting Jewish Community Centres and vandalism of Jewish cemeteries, as well as last week's shooting in Kansas City, remind us that while we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united in condemning hate and evil in all its forms," Trump said.

Fending off criticism by his political foes that he is insensitive to racism and bigotry, he said: "We are reminded of our Nation's path toward civil rights and the work that still remains."

"Each American generation passes the torch of truth, liberty and justice -- in an unbroken chain all the way down to the present," he said. "That torch is now in our hands. And we will use it to light up the world. I am here tonight to deliver a message of unity and strength, and it is a message deeply delivered from my heart."