Donald Trump embarks on marathon tour of Asia



US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to speak to US military personnel at Yokota Air Base at Fussa in Tokyo on November 5, 2017. Trump touched down in Japan on November 5, kicking off the first leg of a high-stakes Asia tour set to be dominated by soaring tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump has embarked on an 11-day trip to Asia during which he will visit Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines. It will be the longest tour of Asia by a US president in 25 years. Trump is expected to press China in taking a stronger line with Pyongyang. He flew first to visit the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor — the scene of the 1941 Japanese attack that drew the US into World War II.

Trump admin sued over stalling to save turtles

Miami: A US environmental group filed a suit on Friday against the Trump regime for allegedly stalling a deal to protect sea turtles from getting trapped in shrimp nets. Oceana relaunched its lawsuit against the Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross after no action was taken on a deal struck in September 2016.