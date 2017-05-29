Donald Trump fails to commit to Paris climate agreement

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump failed to commit to remaining within the Paris climate agreement during a two-day meeting with world leaders that ended here on Saturday, but he tweeted that he was still considering it and would announce a final decision "next week".

In a final communique, the Group of Seven industrialised countries said that the US "is not in a position to join the consensus". The other six members reaffirmed their commitment to swiftly implement the 2015 accord to limit greenhouse gas emissions.

The G-7 summit marked the last stop of Trump’s first overseas trip as president, a gruelling nine-day tour that included high-level discussions in the Middle East and with NATO, as well as a meeting Pope Francis at the Vatican.

Trump reflected on how many places he had visited, saying, "We have been gone for close to 9 days... and I think we hit a home run, no matter where we are."

Trump advisers decline comment on Kushner

Trump’s top economic and national security advisers have declined to comment on allegations levelled at Jared Kushner. Lt. Gen. HR McMaster didn’t say if he would be concerned if a citizen tried to set up backchannel communications with a foreign government to influence US foreign policy, and said he would not be concerned if a White House official tried to.