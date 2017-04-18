Donald Trump gets first protest from space - 90,000 feet above

Protests at space. Pic/Facebook

A space agency last week led a unique rally, which is being touted as the 'first protest in space.'

Autonomous Space Agency Network (ASAN), an organisation that promotes "DIY space exploration," sent a tweet high above Earth using a homemade weather balloon in an attempt to get US President Donald Trump’s attention, Huffington Post reported.

The balloon floated 90,000 feet into the sky, with a large printed tweet for Trump and a video camera. Although it didn't reach the layer of atmosphere that is considered outer space, the balloon did get high enough for the camera to record the tweet floating above the planet.