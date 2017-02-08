Donald Trump has shown the real face of American corruption: Iran leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei



Ayatollah Ali Khamenei



Dubai: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed Donald Trump's warning to Iran to stop its missile tests, saying the new US president had shown the "real face" of American corruption.

In his first speech since Trump's inauguration, Iran's supreme leader called on Iranians to respond to Trump's "threats" on February 10, the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic revolution. Trump had tried but failed to frighten Iranians, Khamenei said. "We are thankful to (Trump) for making our life easy as he showed the real face of America," Khamenei told a meeting of military commanders in Tehran, according to his website. The supreme leader, Iran's top authority, also said Trump has "confirmed what we have been saying for more than 30 years about the political, economic, moral and social corruption in the U.S. ruling system."

Trump responded to a January 29 Iranian missile test by saying "Iran is playing with fire" and slapping fresh sanctions. "No enemy can paralyse the Iranian nation," Khamenei said. "(Trump) says 'you should be afraid of me'. No! The Iranian people will respond to his words on February 10 and will show their stance against such threats."