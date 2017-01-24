Donald Trump invites Benjamin Netanyahu to White House in February



Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump yesterday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House early next month, working quickly to establish close ties with a crucial ally in the Middle East, who was often at odds with his predecessor.

As the Trump administration took steps toward relocating the US Embassy to Jerusalem, Trump, on his second full day in office, spoke over the phone to Netanyahu and discussed ways to ensure security and stability in the Middle East.

The President emphasised on the importance the US places on US-Israel close military, intelligence and security cooperation with Israel, which reflects the deep and abiding partnership between the two countries, it said.

The two leaders discussed efforts to make peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Trump and Netanyahu agreed to continue to closely consult on a range of regional issues, including addressing the threats posed by Iran, the White House said.

During the call, Trump invited Netanyahu “to an early February meeting at the White House”.

Netanyahu, in a statement released by his office, called the conversation “very warm”. He said he had “expressed his desire to work closely” with the administration, “with no daylight between” the two countries.