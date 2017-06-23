Donald Trump makes sunny side up pitch for Mexico wall



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump pitched a new concept to his supporters for the wall he intends to erect on the Mexican border: cover it with solar panels – and use the energy to cover construction costs. "Yes, we will build a wall," he told a crowd in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

"I will give you an idea that nobody has heard about yet," he said. "The southern border. Lots of sun, lots of heat. We are thinking about building a wall as a solar wall. So it creates energy. And pays for itself. And this way, Mexico will have to pay much less money. And that's good. Right?"

quipped the president, whose initial pledge to make Mexico pay for the wall has met with stiff resistance from America's southern neighbour. "Think of it, the higher it goes, the more valuable it is," he enthused. "Pretty good imagination, right? My idea!," he added.