Donald Trump may be able to avoid stairs on UK trip



British PM Theresa May with Donald Trump at their January meeting. Pic/AFP

London: Donald Trump's proposed state visit to the UK later this year is being planned to avoid the US President having to climb any staircases after reports of his phobia of steps and slopes.

Planners want to stage events on the ground floor of buildings, and design routes that minimise his use of staircases, it was reported.

The President is due to visit Britain in October. But a senior government figure said he had attended meetings where Trump's dislike of stairs was raised after he had controversially grasped Theresa May's hand on a ramp during her visit to the White House.

The official said: "I have heard this discussed at meetings. Trump won't be able to avoid stairs at the palace, but they can plan things to minimise it".