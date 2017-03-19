Donald Trump not safe in White House: Former Secret Service agent warns

Former Secret Service agent says the US Prez’s safety would be compromised if there's a terror attack



Washington: US President Donald Trump is not safe inside the White House and even the Secret Service would not be able to protect him during a terror attack, a former Secret Service agent has warned.

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino's statement came after the arrest of a man who jumped the White House fence and roamed around the highly-secured property for more than 15 minutes.

"The intruder set off multiple alarms, alarms that clearly showed someone breached the property, and he was seen by officers who didn't think anything of it. This is a big story," Bongino was quoted as saying by the Fox News.

Bongino once guarded former US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush. "That just shows the president is not safe there — in the White House. The Secret Service does not have the assets, they don't have personnel on the ground they need to keep him safe," he said.

"The Secret Service cannot even keep one person off the grounds, what will they do if 40 terrorists charge the White House? And believe me the terrorists are already thinking about that," Bongino said.

In a statement, the Secret Service said Jonathan T Tran, 26, of California was detected crossing the White House Fence and was arrested after 15 minutes.