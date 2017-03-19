Donald Trump not safe in White House: Former Secret Service agent warns

Former Secret Service agent says the US Prez’s safety would be compromised if there's a terror attack
US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel hold a joint press conference in Washington on Friday. Pic/AFP
Washington: US President Donald Trump is not safe inside the White House and even the Secret Service would not be able to protect him during a terror attack, a former Secret Service agent has warned.
Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino's statement came after the arrest of a man who jumped the White House fence and roamed around the highly-secured property for more than 15 minutes.
"The intruder set off multiple alarms, alarms that clearly showed someone breached the property, and he was seen by officers who didn't think anything of it. This is a big story," Bongino was quoted as saying by the Fox News.
Bongino once guarded former US presidents Barack Obama and George W Bush. "That just shows the president is not safe there — in the White House. The Secret Service does not have the assets, they don't have personnel on the ground they need to keep him safe," he said.
"The Secret Service cannot even keep one person off the grounds, what will they do if 40 terrorists charge the White House? And believe me the terrorists are already thinking about that," Bongino said.
In a statement, the Secret Service said Jonathan T Tran, 26, of California was detected crossing the White House Fence and was arrested after 15 minutes.
USA Secret Service laptop stolen in NY
A US Secret Service laptop with Trump Tower floor plans and other sensitive material has been stolen from an agent's vehicle in New York. The laptop was protected by encryption and carried no classified data, the Secret Service said.
Trump, Merkel's awkward handshake moment
During Merkel's White House visit, photographers asked the two world leaders to shake hands. Merkel turns to Trump and asks, "Do you want to have a handshake?" But Trump responded with dead silence and a slightly awkward look. A short clip of the awkward moment quickly made it to the Internet, where Tweeple criticised Trump for his 'childish' behaviour.
Bharara was probing Tom Price when fired
Former US attorney Preet Bharara, who was recently fired by the Trump regime, was overseeing an investigation into stock trades made by the Trump's health secretary, Tom Price, according to a ProPublica report.
Trump jokes about US, Germany being spied upon
Donald Trump told Angela Merkel "we have something in common" over claims his phones were wiretapped by Obama. Trump was referring to reports in 2013 during Obama's presidency that the US bugged Merkel's phone.
Photos: Gauahar Khan, Pallavi Sharda promote 'Begum Jaan'
Photos: Anushka Sharma promotes 'Phillauri' on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Fashion: Blue is the 'in' thing for these Bollywood actresses
Birthday special: Indian cricketers who scored century on Test debut
In Photos: It's complicated! TV stars and their troubled relationships
0 Comments