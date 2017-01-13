Donald Trump overhaul of H-1B in works

Sources said President elect met with chief executives of tech companies at Trump Tower to discuss a total revamp of the temporary visa program
President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President elect Mike Pence had campaigned that they would control the influx of immigrants into the country and bring jobs back to America. Pic/AFP
New York/San Francisco: President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team has been considering ways to revamp the temporary visa program used to bring foreign workers to the US to fill high-skilled jobs, said sources familiar with the discussions.
Possibilities for reforming the distribution of H-1B visas, which are used largely by the tech industry, were discussed at a meeting last month with chief executives of tech companies at Trump Tower, said two sources, who asked not to be named. Trump senior policy adviser Stephen Miller proposed scrapping the existing lottery system. A possible replacement system would favour visa petitions for jobs that pay the highest salaries.
Companies say they use them to recruit top talent, but a majority of the visas are awarded to outsourcing firms. In 2014, 65 per cent of H-1B petitions approved went to tech workers, mostly from India, according to USCIS.
Trump, who has used H-1B visas to bring in foreign workers sent mixed messages about it on the campaign trail. He assailed it for taking jobs from US workers, but during a Republican debate last March said he was “softening” his position “because we have to have talented people in this country.” He later issued a statement saying he would “end forever the use of the H-1B as a cheap labour program.”
Russia, Iran focus at Def Sec hearing
Washington: Trump’s pick to lead the Pentagon fielded tough questions about civilian control of the military as well as future US policy toward Russia and Iran during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday. James Mattis, who retired as a four-star Marine general in 2013, is technically ineligible for the job since he has not been a civilian for seven years.
Ex-spy behind dossier goes into hiding
London: The former British spy is “in fear of his life” and has gone into hiding after being publicly named as the author of a memo that claims Russia has compromising material on Trump. Christopher Steele (55), who runs a London-based intelligence firm, left his home in Berkshire, south-east England, earlier this week and had asked his neighbour to look after his cats, BBC reports.
Clapper claps back at Trump claim
The US director of national intelligence has denied that the intelligence community leaked claims that Russia holds compromising information on Trump. Additionally, even as Trump tweeted that James Clapper, a key adviser to the President, had said that the Russian dossier was phoney, he rejected the suggestion and said he told Trump that intelligence agencies made no judgment about the reliability of the allegations.
'Mexico won’t fund wall'
Mexico City: President Enrique Pena Nieto again rejected Donald Trump’s demand that Mexico pay for a wall along the border. Hours after Trump repeated his warnings, Pena Nieto said, “At no time will we accept anything that goes against our dignity as a country and our dignity as Mexicans,” adding, “It is obvious that we have some differences, like the issue of the wall that Mexico of course will not pay for. What I can assure you is that we will work to have a good relationship with the US and its president.”
