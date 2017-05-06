Donald Trump pats self for healthcare bill win



Donald Trump talks to Paul Ryan in the Rose Garden. Pic/AP

A beaming US President Donald Trump has declared Obamacare "essentially dead" after the House of Representatives narrowly approved his controversial plan to dismantle Barack Obama's healthcare programme.

Unfazed by protesters shouting "Shame on you!", Trump and Republicans celebrated after the Bill passed the 216-vote threshold, with just one vote to spare — an impossible feat just days ago.

Though the voting largely went as per the party lines, no Democrats backed the Bill and 20 Republicans opposed it, an intense series of negotiations preceded the first step to repeal and replace Obamacare. As Republicans crossed over the vote threshold, Democrats in the House began singing "Na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye," a suggestion that Republicans will lose seats in the 2018 congressional elections.

Moments later, crates of beer were wheeled into the Capitol Hill and there were celebrations on the White House lawn. Celebrating his victory, Trump said he was doing well as president.

The Bill now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to face difficulties.