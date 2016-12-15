Donald Trump picks Rick Perry for department he wanted to kill

Rick Perry
Washigton: President-elect Donald Trump yesterday named former Texas governor Rick Perry to head the US Department of Energy, handing the job to a climate change sceptic with close ties to the oil industry who once proposed abolishing the department.
The choice adds to a list of drilling proponents who have been tapped for top jobs in Trump’s administration, pleasing an industry eager for expansion but worrying environmental groups concerned by the US role in global climate change.
In a statement from Trump’s transition team, the president-elect cited Perry’s tenure leading Texas, the nation’s second most populous state and a major producer of oil, gas and wind power, from 2000 until 2015.
Donald Trump adds Elon Musk, Uber and PepsiCo CEOs to economic advisory group
US President-elect Donald Trump has added three more executives to his list of outside corporate advisers, including Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, who had once said that Trump didn’t belong in the White House. In a release that was issued yesterday, Trump also added Travis Kalanick, the CEO of Uber, and Indra Nooyi, the chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, to his Strategic and Policy Forum.
