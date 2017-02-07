Donald Trump quacks against judge who blocked his travel ban

POTUS hits out at judge on Twitter, says Americans should blame him and courts ‘if something happens’

Washington: An irked President Donald Trump has hit out at a US judge who blocked his controversial travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, saying Americans should blame the judge and the courts “if something happens”.

The US President’s ire was aimed at San Francisco District Judge James Robart, who last week put a nationwide hold on Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halting refugees from Syria.

“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” Trump tweeted, not just attacking Judge Robart’s decision but going after him who may yet make more decisions on the matter this week.

At the same time, Trump said that he has asked the Department of Homeland Security to do a very “careful” check of those entering the country after the court order.

“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!”