Donald Trump quacks against judge who blocked his travel ban

POTUS hits out at judge on Twitter, says Americans should blame him and courts ‘if something happens’
Washington: An irked President Donald Trump has hit out at a US judge who blocked his controversial travel ban on citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations, saying Americans should blame the judge and the courts “if something happens”.
The US President’s ire was aimed at San Francisco District Judge James Robart, who last week put a nationwide hold on Trump’s executive order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, all refugees for 120 days and indefinitely halting refugees from Syria.
“Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!” Trump tweeted, not just attacking Judge Robart’s decision but going after him who may yet make more decisions on the matter this week.
At the same time, Trump said that he has asked the Department of Homeland Security to do a very “careful” check of those entering the country after the court order.
“I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!”
Silicon Valley files motion against travel
Silicon Valley’s top firms, including Microsoft, Apple and Google, are among 97 technology giants that have filed a motion in a US court against President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration order calling it “violation” of the laws and the Constitution. The ban represents “a sudden shift in the rules governing entry into the US, and is inflicting substantial harm on US companies,” says the court document filed on Sunday, which was also backed by Twitter, Netflix and Uber.
Trump evaluating Iran nuke pact: Pence
Vice President Mike Pence said that the Donald Trump administration is “evaluating” whether or not it will continue to maintain the nuclear agreement with Iran and five great powers. “Well, we’re evaluating that as we speak,” Pence said in a Sunday interview in response to a question about whether the Trump administration would continue to be bound by the 2015 pact. “The resolve of this President is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions,” the Vice President added.
Photos: Kangana Ranaut arrives at Mumbai airport in vintage car
Photos: TV celebs at Vahbiz Dorabjee's brother's wedding reception
Spotted: Sangeeta Bijlani and Madhoo in Bandra
Photos: Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra's lunch date in Bandra
Photos: Divyanka Tripathi, Kamya Punjabi, Rakhi Sawant at awards gala
0 Comments