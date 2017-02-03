Donald Trump rages at 'dumb' Australian refugee swap deal



US President Donald Trump on call with his Australian counterpart and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. Pics/AP



Washington: US President Donald Trump ripped into his Australian counterpart during their call last week, reports said, castigating a refugee accord he later described on Twitter as a "dumb deal."



The Washington Post said Trump abruptly cut short the fiery conversation after criticising the deal to re-settle people kept in Pacific camp. Of his four conversations with world leaders that day, "this was the worst call by far," the report cited him as telling Turnbull, shortly before cutting the call.



Turnbull said he was disappointed details of the "very frank and forthright" exchange had been leaked.

Meanwhile, in the post-truth world...

Cop harassed for wearing hijab

A 38-year-old hijab-wearing cop has sued the New York Police Department, saying fellow officers bullied her by calling "terrorist, Taliban" while others tried to tear the headscarf off her head.

Mexico told to take care of 'bad hombres'

Trump threatened in a phone call with his Mexican counterpart to send US troops to stop "bad hombres down there" unless the Mexican military does more to control them.

Kuwait to enforce own 'Muslim ban'

Kuwait has suspended the issuance of visas for nationals of Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran. It said it was worried about the possible migration of radical Islamic terrorists.

Ever gone hungry, asks Syrian girl

"Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours?" Syrian girl Bana Alabed (7) asked Trump in a fresh video. She had earlier responded to Trump's tweet on the immigration ban, by asking: "Am I a terrorist?"

Boy detained for hours at airport

AâÂÂÂÂboy, aged 5, was detained for hours at an airport near Washington. The White House said he might have posed a "security risk". Footage showed an emotional reunion between the boy, a US citizen, and his Iranian mother.

NYâÂÂÂÂparty planner is FLOTUSâÂÂÂÂsenior advisor

Melania Trump has hired Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an NYâÂÂÂÂparty planner known for organising the Met Gala, as a senior advisor. She also hired Lindsay Reynolds, who had served under George W Bush , as her chief of staff.