Donald Trump's latest tweetstorm threatens James Comey and press



James Comey and Donald Trump

On Friday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter yet again to first threaten the cancellation of daily press briefings, saying "it is not possible" for "surrogates to speak with "perfect accuracy" so he will shift to written handouts, and then moving on to threaten fired FBI director James Comey.

In a tweet meant to clear up allegations of his campaign's collusion with Russia in the 2016 election and reports that Trump demanded Comey show him "loyalty", but was only promised "honesty", he wrote, "James Comey better hope that there are no "tapes" of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!"

Trump has been attempting to steer the conversation away from his Russia ties for months now, but several damning testimonies in the last week have angered him and the media attention led to yet another face-off with what he calls "fake news".