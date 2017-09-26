Donald Trump's revamped travel ban includes North Korea

The new rule will continue to target travellers from Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya and Iran, but also adds North Korea, Chad and Venezuela

US President Donald Trump has imposed new travel restrictions on citizens from North Korea, Venezuela and Chad, expanding to eight the list of nations covered by his original travel ban that has been widely criticised as anti-Muslim and challenged in court.



A man wears a Donald Trump mask after conservative commentator Milo Yiannopoulos spoke to a crowd of supporters on the University of California, Berkeley campus, on Sunday. Pic/AFP

For the last three months, the Trump administration used a controversial executive order to ban foreign nationals from six Muslim-majority countries – Iran, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan – from entering the US unless they have a 'bona fide' relationship with a person or entity in America. Trump unveiled a revamped travel ban as his controversial immigration order covering six Muslim-majority nations was coming to an end. The new rule, which will come into effect on October 18, adds North Korea, Chad and Venezuela to the original list of targeted countries.