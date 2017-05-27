Donald Trump's son-in-law under FBI radar in Russia probe



USâÂÂPresident Donald Trump with son-in-law Jared Kushner. Pic/AFP

The activities of President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner have come under FBI scrutiny as part of the probe of Russian interference in last year's presidential election, US media has reported.

Kushner is under investigation for the "extent and nature" of his interaction with Russian officials, The Washington Post reported. NBC News, citing unnamed US officials, also reported that the FBI is looking at Kushner but emphasized that although investigators believe he has "significant information relevant to their inquiry," it does not mean they suspect him of a crime.

Kushner held meetings with the Russian ambassador to the United States and a banker from Moscow in December, the Post said. Kushner initially failed to declare the meetings on forms to obtain a security clearance to serve in the White House. His lawyer later said it was a mistake, telling FBI that he would amend the forms.