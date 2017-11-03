Donald Trump's Twitter account mysteriously disappears for few minutes

United States President Donald Trump's personal Twitter account disappeared for a few minutes on Thursday evening. Those trying to access @realDonaldTrump on Twitter just before 7 p.m. Eastern came across a 'Sorry, that page doesn't exist!' message.



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

However, after around 5 minutes, the account page reappeared and seemed to be functioning as normal. On a related note, Trump hadn't tweeted anything controversial in the minutes leading up to the account's disappearance. His latest tweet was a congratulatory video to Jerome Powell, who was earlier nominated as the next Chief of the Federal Reserve.