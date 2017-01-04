Donald Trump's verbal missile: N-strike won't happen

Also slams China for not doing enough to rein in its ally



Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has assured Americans that North Korea will not test an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach the US even as he criticised China for failing to help rein in its reclusive ally’s nuclear ambitions.

His comments came a day after North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, in a televised New Year address, appeared to try to put pressure on Trump by announcing that Pyongyang is in the “final stages” of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile that can carry nuclear warheads.

It was not clear if Trump, scheduled to be sworn in as US President on January 20, was expressing doubts about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities or was planning preventative action. He went on to repeat his claim that China was not doing enough to help the US rein in North Korea.