Donald Trump thanks India for its contribution to Afghanistan

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump talk terrorism, GST, and agree to continue strengthening the coordination to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan



Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the President of United States of America, Donald Trump, at the Joint Press Statement, at the White House yesterday. Pic/PTI

US President Donald Trump yesterday thanked India for its developmental programmes in Afghanistan, saying instability in the war-torn country is a common area of concern for the two nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump agreed to continue strengthening the coordination for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Modi said, "The increasing instability due to terrorism in Afghanistan is one of our common concerns. Both India and America have played an important role in rebuilding Afghanistan and ensuring its security.

"In order to attain our objectives for peace and stability in Afghanistan, we will maintain close consultation and communication with the US to enhance coordination between our two nations," the prime minister said.

Trump thanked the Indian people for their "contributions to the effort in Afghanistan, and for joining us in applying new sanctions against the North Korean regime".

Trump hails GST

Trump praised the Modi government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) initiative, saying the largest tax overhaul in India's history will create "great new opportunities" for the Indian people. "In just two weeks, you will begin to implement the largest tax overhaul in your country's history - we’re doing that also, by the way - creating great new opportunities for your citizens," Trump said.