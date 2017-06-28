Donald Trump thanks India for its contribution to Afghanistan

Narendra Modi and Donald Trump talk terrorism, GST, and agree to continue strengthening the coordination to ensure peace and stability in Afghanistan
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets the President of United States of America, Donald Trump, at the Joint Press Statement, at the White House yesterday. Pic/PTI
US President Donald Trump yesterday thanked India for its developmental programmes in Afghanistan, saying instability in the war-torn country is a common area of concern for the two nations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump agreed to continue strengthening the coordination for ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan.
"I thank the Indian people for their contributions to the effort in Afghanistan," Trump told reporters at a joint media appearance with Modi in the White House.
Modi said, "The increasing instability due to terrorism in Afghanistan is one of our common concerns. Both India and America have played an important role in rebuilding Afghanistan and ensuring its security.
"In order to attain our objectives for peace and stability in Afghanistan, we will maintain close consultation and communication with the US to enhance coordination between our two nations," the prime minister said.
Trump thanked the Indian people for their "contributions to the effort in Afghanistan, and for joining us in applying new sanctions against the North Korean regime".
Trump hails GST
Trump praised the Modi government’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) initiative, saying the largest tax overhaul in India's history will create "great new opportunities" for the Indian people. "In just two weeks, you will begin to implement the largest tax overhaul in your country's history - we’re doing that also, by the way - creating great new opportunities for your citizens," Trump said.
India-US alliance in Chinese media
Any attempt by India to become US ally to counter China will not be in its interests and could even lead to "catastrophic results", a state-run Chinese daily said as Modi and Trump met.
"Washington and New Delhi share anxieties about China's rise. In recent years, to ratchet up geopolitical pressure on China, the US has cozied up to India," an article in the Global Times said.
US declaration on Salahuddin
The US government's decision to declare Syed Salahuddin a global terrorist will help in choking his movements and financing, Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said. Salahuddin, head of the Kashmiri militant group Hizbul Mujahideen, was a "coward" who had "run away" to Pakistan, Mehrishi said on the sidelines of an event of ITBP.
0 Comments