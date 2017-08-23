Donald Trump thwacks Pakistan for being terror 'haven'

US President Donald Trump warns Islamabad it has much to lose by harbouring terrorists; seeks New Delhi's help



Donald Trump, POTUS

Talking tough, President Donald Trump yesterday hit out at Pakistan for providing safe havens to "agents of chaos" that kill Americans in Afghanistan and warned Islamabad that it has "much to lose" by harbouring terrorists.

Trump, in his first prime-time televised address to the nation as commander-in-chief, came down heavily on Pakistan for its support to terror groups, saying the country receives billions in US aid but continues to harbour militants.

"For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence, and terror. The threat is worse because Pakistan and India are two nuclear-armed states whose tense relations threaten to spiral into conflict," Trump said.

He said after a "comprehensive review", it was decided that the American strategy in Afghanistan and South Asia would change dramatically. Trump said a pillar of his new strategy was a change in America's approach to Pakistan.

He slammed Pakistan for its support to terror groups and warned Islamabad of consequences if it continues to do so. "Pakistan has much to gain from partnering with our effort in Afghanistan. It has much to lose by continuing to harbour terrorists," he said, in an apparent warning to Pakistan. The US President also reached out to India, seeking an enhanced role for New Delhi, especially in the economic field, to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan.