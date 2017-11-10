Donald Trump to Xi Jinping: We can solve global issues of security
The two leaders met in Beijing's Great Hall of the People for talks following the US President's glitzy royal welcome in the Chinese capital on Thursday. US President Donald Trump on Thursday sought China's cooperation in solving North Korea's nuclear crisis as well as other global problems of 'great danger' as he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Donald Trump gestures towards Xi Jinping, as US First Lady Melania Trump and Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan look on, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. PIC/AFP
The two leaders met in Beijing's Great Hall of the People for talks following the US President's glitzy royal welcome in the Chinese capital. "I just want to thank you for the warm welcome and I look forward to many years of success and friendship, working together to solve not only our problems, but world problems and problems of great danger and security," Trump said. "I believe we can solve almost all of them," he said. Trump is in China as part of a five-nation tour of Asia. He has already visited South Korea and Japan, and will go on to Vietnam and the Philippines later in the week.
Discussion on how to deal with North Korea's threats to the region has dominated Trump's agenda. Earlier, Trump was given a lavish welcome with a guard of honour and 21-gun salute when he arrived at the Great Hall of the People before his talks with Xi, which were confined to delegations.
Pope Francis seeks to defuse Korea tension
Vatican City: Pope Francis is seeking to defuse rising nuclear tensions on the Korean peninsula and to boost support for disarmament with a Vatican conference that will bring together 11 Nobel Peace Prize winners, United Nations and NATO officials, and representatives from a handful of countries with the bomb.
For some analysts, Francis' address at the gathering on Friday will provide a welcome break in the heated war of words between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un as Trump continues his first trip to Asia as President.
The Vatican hopes the conference will do more by further discrediting the Cold War-era idea that atomic weapons serve a purpose for deterrence and security.
'No decision on meet between Trump, Putin'
Russia and the US disagreed on Thursday over whether US President Donald Trump plans to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at an Asia-Pacific summit in Vietnam. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told Russian news agencies that the meeting "will be on November 10", with the exact time still being discussed.
China, US ink $250 billion trade deals
China on Thursday signed deals worth over $250 billion with the US during President Donald Trump's maiden visit, amidst his criticism of the Communist giant's unfair business practices and the "chronic imbalance" in bilateral trade. The deals were signed at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Trump at the Great Hall of the People after the two leaders held wide-ranging talks.