Donald Trump to Xi Jinping: We can solve global issues of security

The two leaders met in Beijing's Great Hall of the People for talks following the US President's glitzy royal welcome in the Chinese capital on Thursday. US President Donald Trump on Thursday sought China's cooperation in solving North Korea's nuclear crisis as well as other global problems of 'great danger' as he held talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Donald Trump gestures towards Xi Jinping, as US First Lady Melania Trump and Xi’s wife Peng Liyuan look on, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. PIC/AFP

"I just want to thank you for the warm welcome and I look forward to many years of success and friendship, working together to solve not only our problems, but world problems and problems of great danger and security," Trump said. "I believe we can solve almost all of them," he said. Trump is in China as part of a five-nation tour of Asia. He has already visited South Korea and Japan, and will go on to Vietnam and the Philippines later in the week.

Discussion on how to deal with North Korea's threats to the region has dominated Trump's agenda. Earlier, Trump was given a lavish welcome with a guard of honour and 21-gun salute when he arrived at the Great Hall of the People before his talks with Xi, which were confined to delegations.