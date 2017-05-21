Donald Trump tours world as home trouble mounts



Saudi Arabia's king presents US President Donald Trump with the kingdom's top civilian honour. King Salman decorated Trump with the gold King Abdulaziz medal at the Saudi royal court. Pic/AFP

US President Donald Trump launched an eight-day foreign tour in Saudi Arabia yesterday, taking his first steps on the world stage as scandals mount at home.

The US president was given a warm welcome in the oil-rich kingdom — a mood in sharp contrast to Washington where pressure is building after fresh claims over his team's alleged links to Moscow.

The White House also announced a USD 110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia. The arms sale agreement was just one of a series of deals to be announced during the visit, with US conglomerate General Electric saying it had also signed agreements and memorandums of understanding worth USD 15 billion.

"This package of defence equipment and services support the long-term security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf region in the face of Iranian threats," a White House official said in announcing the deal.

Trump held talks with Salman and was to meet the kingdom's two powerful crown princes yesterday, before giving a speech on Islam to leaders of Muslim countries on Sunday.

For Riyadh the visit is an opportunity to rebuild ties with a key ally, strained under Trump's predecessor Barack Obama who Sunni Arab Gulf states suspected of a tilt towards their Shiite regional rival Iran.

Shortly after arriving Trump took to Twitter to express his delight. "Great to be in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Looking forward to the afternoon and evening ahead," Trump wrote.

Comey to testify publicly in Congress

James Comey has agreed to testify publicly about Russian interference in the 2016 elections. "I hope that former Director Comey's testimony will help answer some of the questions that have arisen since he was so suddenly dismissed by the president," Mark Warner said.

Get your pig hands out of here: Maduro to Trump

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro delivered his most scathing critique of Donald Trump, telling him to stop intervening and "get your pig hands out of here." The remarks come a day after US slapped sanctions Venezuela's Supreme Court.

Melania skips headscarf in Saudi

Melania Trump's decision not to wear a headscarf upon arrival in the Middle East is drawing attention on social media. President Donald Trump had criticised former first lady Michelle Obama for not wearing a headscarf during a January 2015 visit to Saudi Arabia.