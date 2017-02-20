Donald Trump trolled on Twitter for garbled remarks



Donald Trump. Pic/AFP



London: US President Donald Trump was trolled on Twitter for his garbled remarks that something terrible had happened in Sweden last week.

According to a report in Politico on Sunday, while he was talking about terror attacks across Europe, Trump told his supporters at a Florida rally: "Look at what's happening last night in Sweden."

It baffled the Swedes and others as nothing particularly unusual had happened in Sweden.

"Sweden? Terror Attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound," former Swedish Foreign Minister Carl Bildt wrote on Twitter.

Soon after his statement, Twitter was flooded with hashtags ridiculing Trump for his remarks.

Hasgtags like "LastNightInSweden" and "PrayForSweden" emerged on Twitter that made jokes about what Trump might had been referring to.