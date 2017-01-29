Donald Trump vows 'new vetting' to weed out Islamic radicals

The decree signed by the US President suspends the US refugee resettlement programme for at least 120 days while tough new vetting rules are established



Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an order on Saturday to strengthen the vetting of would-be immigrants or refugees and to keep "radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America."

At a ceremony at the Pentagon to swear in James Mattis as his secretary of defence, Trump signed a decree entitled: "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States."

The White House did not immediately make the wording of the decree public, but a draft text had been leaked to US media earlier in the week and was widely reported on. According to this unconfirmed order, Trump's decree suspends the entire US refugee resettlement programme for at least 120 days while tough new vetting rules are established. People fleeing Syria are banned until further notice.

No visas will be issued for 30 days to travellers, whether would-be visitors or migrants, from 7 mainly-Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Meanwhile, 2 Iraqi refugees were detained in New York airport, soon after the order.

US-Mexico border wall reactions

Zuckerberg criticises Trump on immigration

"Like many of you, I'm concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump. We need to keep this country safe, but we should do that by focusing on people who actually pose a threat... We should keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help. That's who we are."

Malala is 'heartbroken'

"I am heartbroken that President Trump is closing the door on children, mothers and fathers fleeing violence and war... I ask President Trump not to turn his back on the world's most defenceless children and families. I am heartbroken that America is turning its back on a proud history of welcoming refugees — the people who helped build your country, ready to work hard in exchange for a fair chance at a new life."

Google recalls staff after Trump order

Google has recalled its travelling staff members back to the US after an executive order from Donald Trump restricting entry for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries, BBC reported.