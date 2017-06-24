Donald Trump walks away from James Comey recording claims

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Ending a month-long guessing game that he started with a cryptic tweet and that ensnared his administration in yet more controversy, President Donald Trump declared he never made and doesn't have recordings of his private conversations with ousted former FBI Director James Comey.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information," Trump tweeted Thursday, he has "no idea" whether there are "tapes" or recordings of the two men's conversations.

But he proclaimed "I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings." That left open the possibility that recordings were made without his knowledge or by someone else. But he largely appeared to close the saga that began in May.