Donald Trump welcomes 'true friend' Narendra Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Washington DC. Pic/PTI

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that "strategic issues" would be on the table when he holds talks with his "true friend" Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday, as the leaders look to strike a personal rapport in their maiden meeting.

"Look forward to welcoming India's PM Modi to @WhiteHouse on Monday. Important strategic issues to discuss with a true friend!," Trump posted on his official (@POTUS) Twitter handle.

Modi, in his reply, thanked him for the "warm personal welcome" and said he was "greatly" looking forward to the meeting and discussions. Modi will hold summit talks with Trump on Monday afternoon in the White House.

Modi will also meet top American CEOs of global giants, including Apple, Microsoft and Google, here, with issues ranging from visas, investment and job creation expected to occupy centrestage during the discussions.