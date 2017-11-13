Don't angry me! Pro Kabbadi league Dabang Delhi's player assaults rival team's supporter

Livid with a man who was cheering for the winning team during a local match, Pro-Kabaddi league player Nilesh Shinde assaulted him, leaving him with a gash on his head. Shinde has been booked by the Nehru Nagar police station. The incident took place on Saturday, when Shinde, who is part of the Dabang Delhi team in the Pro-Kabaddi league 2017, attended a match between Sanrakshan Pratishthan and Swastik Kurla at Nehru Nagar Shivaji Maidan, Kurla East.



Accused, Nilesh Shinde, is part of the Dabang Delhi team in the Pro-Kabaddi league, 2017

While Shinde was supporting the team from Kurla, local kabaddi player Satish Sawant, 30, who had also come to watch the game, was supporting the other team.

The match got over around 11.50 pm with Sanrakshak Pratishthan taking away the trophy. "I was cheering for the winning team, and screamed 'shabbash' (well done). After hearing me cheer, Shinde started abusing me. When I objected, he called his friend Pratap Shetty and the two started beating me," Sawant alleged.

During the assault, Sawant received a blow to his head that left him with a severe gash.



Satish Sawant, 30, received stitches to his head

Locals intervened and took Sawant to the office of the selection committee, where he was given first aid, before being taken to Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar, where he received stitches to his head. "I don't understand what made him so angry. We know each other, but have never interacted in person. This is absurd," said Sawant.

The police have booked Shinde and his associate Shetty under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by weapon), 504 (breach of peace) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC. The duo has not been arrested yet. Shinde was unavailable for comment.