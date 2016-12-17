Dowry case: Court rejects bail plea of physio who 'hit' wife

Court fixes his sister and mother's bail at Rs 15,000 each, cops say he and his family are on the run



Aditya Pardasany

The Aditya Pardasany dowry case (NRI claims physio husband, family hit her when pregnant, mid-day October 18) took an unexpected turn on December 13 when a city Sessions Court declined the physiotherapist's application for anticipatory bail.



The Court, in its order described Aditya's role as "vital, being the husband of the victim and thereby the prime person responsible for the proper maintenance of the victim, who is a foreign national and related to the applicant by matrimonial tie."



His mother Anusha, an accused in the case, is also on the run



The order rejected his application for anticipatory bail and further stated that Aditya would be required for custodial interrogation, and also directed that his sister and mother — Vriddhi and Anusha Pardasany—should "cooperate with the investigation agency as and when arrested, and shall not travel beyond India without permission of this court." The latter two's bail was set at Rs 15,000 each.



Family on the run

However, according to Senior PI Ramchandra Dashrath Jadhav, Khar Police Station, when police officials visited Pardasany's Bandra house as well as clinic on Thursday evening, neither he nor Anusha, or Vriddhi could be located.



mid-day's report



"He is absconding," said Jadhav. "When officials asked around in the neighbourhood, some people said that they saw them take some luggage with them and leave," he said.