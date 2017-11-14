Dowry death: Woman's body found hanging; husband, father-in-law arrested

The body of a woman was found hanging at her house in Yakubpur, following which her husband and father-in-law were arrested on the charge of being involved in dowry death, the police said today.

The body was found hanging two days back and it was thought to be a case of suicide. But today, on the complaint of the woman's brother, a case of dowry death was registered against the woman and her in-laws, they said.

He alleged her sister's in-laws were demanding more dowry and as they could not fulfill their demand they killed her, a police official said, adding, following this, the woman's husband and father-in-law have been arrested.