Suicide bombers struck two mosques in Afghanistan during Friday prayers, a Shiite mosque in Kabul and a Sunni mosque in western Ghor province, killing at least 89 people at the end of a particularly deadly week for the troubled nation. In a separate incident, a suicide bomber killed 15 Afghan army trainees as they were leaving their base in Kabul yesterday. The Afghan president issued a statement condemning both attacks and saying that country's security forces would step up the fight to "eliminate the terrorists who target Afghans of all religions and tribes."



The new attacks bring to over 200 the number of people killed in bomb attacks across the country this week. Pic/AP

In the attack in Kabul, a suicide bomber walked into the Shiite Imam Zaman Mosque, where he detonated his explosives vest, killing 56 and wounding 45, said Maj. Gen. Alimast Momand at the Interior Ministry. The suicide bombing in Ghor province struck a Sunni mosque, also during Friday prayers and killed 33 people. In the third bombing, a minibus carrying army cadets was targeted by a suicide bomber on foot, killing 15 and wounding four, the defence ministry said. ISIS said it carried out the attack on Kabul mosque without providing any evidence.

56 No. of people killed in Kabul

33 No. of people killed in Ghor province

15 No. of cadets killed in Kabul army camp