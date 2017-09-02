Dr Deepak Amrapurkar's death: G-South Ward to submit inquiry report



Dr Deepak Amrapurkar

A day after the body of 59-year-old Dr Deepak Amrapurkar was found in Worli, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Ajoy Mehta yesterday asked G-South Ward officials to submit a detailed inquiry report on his death within 15 days. This follows a Bombay High Court order yesterday seeking a reply on the issues related to open manholes in the city.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed with regard to the issue, demanding that an FIR be registered under Section 304 A of Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence), and seeking compensation of Rs 50 lakh from BMC to a charitable institution/NGO working for the welfare of the city of Mumbai. It also seeks that authorities fix the accountability for the gross negligence.

The BMC commissioner also sent a notice to the ward officer seeking the steps taken after the incident, and precautions the civic body is taking to assure that such incidents don't occur in future.