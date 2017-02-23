Dr Zakir Naik's firms donated funds to eight organisations: ED



Zakir Naik

Interrogation of controversial televangelist Zakir Naik's 'money manager' Amir Gazdar, has revealed that the Islamic preacher's IRF and other companies not only received funds in the name of donations, but also donated it further to eight 'suspicious' organisations in India.

Commenting on the issue, a senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) official said, "We will scrutinise all the transactions with these eight organisations, which include both religious and educational ones."

These organisations came under ED's scanner when the investigators observed that the accused in the case claimed that the funds received by IRF and other companies of Naik, were mere donations.

The investigators were curious to know that why would donations be further moved to other organisations. Sources in the ED believe that this was done to route the money, which was laundered.

According to ED sources, though they have questioned Gazdar related to the transactions, there are a lot of discrepancies in his statement. However, the Directorate has summoned Naik's sister Nailah Naushad Noorani, who is also a director of the shell companies linked to the suspicious transactions.