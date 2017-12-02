Draft law to make triple talaq illegal, attracting a 3-year jail term

Giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband, according to a draft law aimed to curb the practice, which continues despite the Supreme Court striking it down

Giving instant triple talaq will be illegal and void and will attract a jail term of three years for the husband, according to a draft law aimed to curb the practice, which continues despite the Supreme Court striking it down.



Representational pic

The draft 'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill' was sent to the state governments on Friday for their views, a senior government functionary said. They have been asked to respond to it urgently, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai, National and International news here