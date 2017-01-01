Dramatic U-turn: Mulayam Singh Yadav revokes Akhilesh, Ramgopal expulsions

Move after UP ÂÂÂÂCM musters overwhelming support from party MLAs
Supporters of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (inset) stand with banners and portraits of him outside the CM’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI
Lucknow: Faced with an imminent split which could have drastically reduced his clout, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Saturday revoked the expulsions of CM Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Ramgopal, just a day after they were sacked for ‘indiscipline’.
With the writing on the wall loud and clear after Akhilesh mustered an overwhelming majority of party MLAs in his support, Yadav asked state SP chief Shivpal to announced revocation of the expulsion of the two. “Netaji (MSY) has ordered the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect. All of us will fight communal forces,” Shivpal said.
Akhilesh on Saturday morning convened a meeting of SP legislators where over 200 of 229 party MLAs turned up expressing their loyalty with the CM. Following a poor turnout at its own meeting, the Mulayam camp cancelled it and minister Azam began brokering peace between the warring father-son duo. Khan was sent to the CM’s camp with a message that he should show flexibility. Soon, Khan drove back to Mulayam’s residence along with the CM.
BJP slams 'drama'
BJP, however, termed the entire fiasco a “drama”. UP BJP president Keshav Maurya said on Saturday, “SP’s cycle has been punctured. People have stood witness to the drama. In 2017, BJP will flourish.”
Reactions on the last minute patch-up in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh
Amar Singh, SP leader
‘Those who had this misconception that I will try to break the party, I’d like to tell them that I want to keep it united.’
Lalu Prasad, RJD President
‘Really happy about the development. SP will form its govt in UP and if there’s an alliance with Congress, then it’ll be even better.’
Azam Khan, SP leader
‘Akhilesh Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav’s expulsion could have given rise to a very big problem.’
200
No. of SP workers out of 229 who stood by Akhilesh Yadav
