Dramatic U-turn: Mulayam Singh Yadav revokes Akhilesh, Ramgopal expulsions



Supporters of UP CM Akhilesh Yadav (inset) stand with banners and portraits of him outside the CM’s residence in Lucknow on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Lucknow: Faced with an imminent split which could have drastically reduced his clout, SP chief Mulayam Singh Yad­av on Saturday revoked the expulsions of CM Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Ramgopal, just a day after they were sacked for ‘indiscipline’.

With the writing on the wall loud and clear after Akhilesh mustered an overwhelming majority of party MLAs in his support, Yadav asked state SP chief Shivpal to announced revocation of the expulsion of the two. “Netaji (MSY) has ordered the suspension orders of Akhilesh and Ram Gopal are terminated with immediate effect. All of us will fight communal forces,” Shivpal said.

Akhilesh on Saturday morning convened a meeting of SP legislators where over 200 of 229 party MLAs turned up expressing their loyalty with the CM. Following a poor turnout at its own meeting, the Mulayam camp cancelled it and minister Azam began brokering peace between the warring father-son duo. Khan was sent to the CM’s camp with a message that he should show flexibility. Soon, Khan drove back to Mulayam’s residence along with the CM.