Driver injures head as taxis collide in south Mumbai

A driver sustained injuries to the head in a collision between two taxis near Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai late last night.

The Azad Nagar police have arrested the other driver for rash driving.

The police said around 11.30 pm yesterday, Ramjan Ali (25) was speeding in his taxi towards CST on Veer Nariman Road when another taxi driver, Mohammed Akram (27), a resident of Byculla who was headed for Churchgate, took a sharp turn without any warning in his direction. The two taxis collided. The force of the impact made the taxis rebound to a distance of 10-12 m, and crushed the bonnet of Ali’s taxi. Neither of the taxis was ferrying passengers. A crane had to be deployed to clear the damaged taxis.

Ali, who sustained injuries to the head, was rushed to St George Hospital near CST by Akram and other locals.

The police later arrested Akram under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for rash driving.