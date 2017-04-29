Driver of Jayalalithaa's Kodanad estate dies in accident



A former driver Kanakaraj, employed in late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's Kodanad Estate, died in a road accident on Saturday morning in Salem district, police said.

According to the police, a car hit Kanakaraj who was riding a two-wheeler. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

The death of Kanakaraj has deepened the mystery of the murder of the Nilgiris district's Kodanad Estate's security guard a couple of days back.

The police were on the lookout for two persons -- Kanakaraj and Syan.

Curiously Syan while travelling in a car with his family in Palakkad in Kerala met with an accident and was in a critical condition.

His wife and five-year-old daughter died in the accident. Their car had rammed against a stationary lorry.