Dronacharya Award recommended for Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's has been recommended by the Yoga Federation of India (YFI) for the Dronacharya Award. YFI president Ashok Kumar Agarwal says Singh's name has been forwarded to the sports ministry due to his trainees Neelam and Karamdeep winning medals in the World and Asian Cups last year. Agarwal contended that this makes him eligible for the award.

Yoga was added to the 'priority sports' by the sports ministry two years ago, but the decision was reveresed in December. The reason behind this was the inability to form a federation and conduct national championships. An official from the ministry told Indian Express, that the final decision will be taken by the award panel.

National Sports Federations recognised by the Government of India, Indian Olympic Association, Sports Promotion and Control Boards and State/UT Governments accept nominations for the award.

The YFI, as stated on its official website, claims the Indian Olympic Association recognises it.

Dr Aditya Insaan, who is Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's says, sportspersons have received assistance since 1998 from their Sirsa institute. He also added that although his name could be recommended, it is the decision of the sports ministry to award him.