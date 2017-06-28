Drones are the latest casualty of Mumbai rains



Drones in use during an event at the Haji Malang shrine in Kalyan

The Thane cops were pretty sure that they would easily arrest those involved in last week's Nevali protest, but the drone used to track the protesters, dashed their hopes. Unable to withstand the inclement weather on Tuesday, it dropped and broke into pieces.

The police said more than 25 people, including 12 cops, were injured in the clash between farmers and police over construction of a defence airport at Kalyan's Nevali village last Thursday. Over 10 vehicles were damaged, which resulted in a loss of Rs 1.55 crore. More than 135 protesters have been booked.

An officer said, "We tried to use a drone to keep an eye on the accused, but it got damaged in the rain. Unable to withstand the strong winds, it dropped and broke into pieces."

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Ulhasnagar division, Sunil Bharadwaj, who is monitoring the case, said, "We were using the drone for the past two days, but, on Tuesday, it got damaged in the rain. These aircraft systems are not useful in such weather."

135 No. of protesters booked