Druggie aspiring model sets fire to house after locking grandparents in it

In a shocking incident, an aspiring model tried to murder her grandparents by locking them in the house and setting it on fire in Mysore. Luckily, locals managed to rescue the elderly couple.

The timely action from locals, who rushed in to help after hearing the old couple scream, saw the two escape with only minor burn injuries on Wednesday night.

The incident took place since the aspiring model -- Priyadarshini, who is still untraceable -- a drug addict, was tired of her grandparents trying to make her to quit the habit, according to a report in News18.

According to the report, Priyadarshini and her grandparents lived on the outskirts of Mysuru city after both her parents died some years ago.



Representational picture

On Wednesday night, Priyadarshini locked her grandparents in the house and allegedly set it on fire before running away. The house has been gutted.

The police have registered a case and have started their probe into the matter.