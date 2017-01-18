Rough night for Mumbai cops! Drunk constable, actor get into scuffle with police

Late night drama at Ghatkopar and Charkop police stations in Mumbai as inebriated police constable and small-time Bollywood actor cause ruckus
Constable Jalinder Kile’s drunken antics at Ghatkopar police station, after he was arrested for disrupting traffic at LBS Road
It was a rough night for cops at Ghatkopar and Charkop police stations yesterday. While the former arrested a cop for disrupting traffic on LBS Road and then engaging in a drunken brawl with police personnel, a small-time actor had to be overpowered by Charkop cops after he was detained for the second time on the same day, for physically assaulting his wife and mother-in-law.
Also read - Mumbai: Drunk cop abuses, undresses, dances in Additional CP's office!
The drunken cop
Late on Monday night, Ghatkopar police were informed about a person disrupting traffic on LBS Road. A police official said, “We reached the spot to find Constable Jalinder Kile with his car in a cement mixer and trying to intimidate the mixer driver saying he was a cop. He was driving drunk and was uncontrollable. We brought him to the police station, but he started screaming at us. He demanded numbers of top cops, while constantly hurling abuse at a policewoman. When other cops tried to pacify him, he warned of ‘dire consequences’. He then demanded food, saying he’s a diabetic. Kile has been suspended for misbehaving with colleagues and he may be booked for drunken driving.”
Charkop police officials with Anil Pawar late last night. Pics/Pradeep Dhiwar
The abusive actor
At Charkop, cops had just released small-time actor Anil Pawar -- he was detained for physically assaulting his wife and mother-in-law -- but that didn’t stop him from visiting his wife’s home again and almost breaking down the door at 11 pm. His wife informed cops who detained him again. “On reaching the police station, Anil Pawar started muttering to himself and tried to escape. He had to be overpowered,” a police official said.
Read Story: Drunk cop who terrorised a busy Malwani road, suspended
Photos: Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles in metallic gown
Photos: Arjun Kapoor and Raj Thackeray at event in Mumbai
In pictures: Here are the fastest ODI centuries in cricket history
'Shaadi No. 1': 10 famous Bollywood weddings in pictures
Photos: Shah Rukh Khan, Shweta Bachchan at Karan Johar's book launch
0 Comments