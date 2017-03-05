Drunk man kills father over empty water jug

New Delhi: A man brutally beat his old father to death in rage after finding a water jug empty when he came home, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday night when Chetan Kumar, 40, assaulted his father Ram Kumar, 75, at his residence in Bindapur area of west Delhi.

Chetan, an e-rickshaw driver, came his residence in a drunken state and started beating his father after he found no water in the jug and angrily asked why he had not filled it, police said.

"Some neighbours and family members tried to rescue Ram Kumar, who had fallen unconscious and collapsed. He was taken to a nearby private hospital but he was declared dead by doctors," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surender Kumar.

"Chetan was arrested on the charges of murder soon after the crime reported to police. He used to indulge in a fight almost with his father on trivial issues. He mercilessly kicked and punched his father several times," said the official, adding that the accused was produced in lower court which sent him to police custody.