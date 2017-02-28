Wanted! Mumbai police on lookout for drunk cop who abused boys playing cricket

A resident questions the policeman’s unruly behaviour in the video

The khaki is under scrutiny again. The policeman allegedly abused young boys of a south Mumbai locality in an inebriated state last evening. A video of the alleged unruly behaviour was tweeted to the Mumbai Police, following which the police began an investigation.

Around 5.30 pm on Sunday, a police personnel in uniform stopped his bike in a locality in Tadwadi, Chira Bazaar, and allegedly began abusing some boys playing cricket nearby.

Amit Bhadricha, witness and complainant, said, “He began abusing the boys for no reason. When a resident approached him and asked him the reason for it, he could smell alcohol on his breath.”

Bhadricha captured the bike’s licence plate and tweeted it to Mumbai Police

Quick on his feet, Bhadricha captured the alleged abuse and the policeman's licence plate (MH-01-CK-6093) on his phone and tweeted the video to Mumbai Police. “The police told me that they were trying to identify the policeman. Till now they have found that the bike that he was riding belongs to a person from Mumbai Central,” he said.

Senior police officials visited the locality around 9 am today and questioned the residents. Ashok Dudhe, spokesperson of Mumbai Police, said, “We do not tolerate such unruly behaviour. Once we find out the identity of the cop, stringent action will be taken against him.”