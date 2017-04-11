Drunk patient attacks KEM Hospital doctor with blade



Representational Image

A doctor at KEM Hospital was completely baffled on Monday, when a drunk patient grabbed a blade from the medical equipment tray and attacked him, leaving a deep cut on his right hand. After an FIR was registered with Bhoiwada police, cops arrested him. According to the accused, he attacked the doctor as he was delaying his treatment.

The incident occurred on Monday at the hospital's casualty ward. Accused Sunil Bhambale (22), arrived at the hospital with stab wounds on the left side of his stomach and back. He was also under the influence of alcohol and had even taken drugs. After preliminary check-up, he was asked to go for an X-ray examination in the other ward.

Speaking to mid-day, victim Dr Tarun Shetty said, "When Bhambale returned to the casualty ward with the reports, he was asked to be seated as I was attending to patients who were more serious. Preliminary examination suggested that his wounds were not deep. All of a sudden he picked up a blade from the surgical equipment tray and attacked me."

Senior PI of Bhoiwada police station Dattatray Patil said, "The accused was arrested after the doctor filed an FIR. He has been booked under sections 324, 504 and 332 of IPC."

Dean of KEM Hospital Dr Avinash Supe said, "It's an unfortunate incident. But this cannot be called a security lapse. Patients should control such kind of behaviour. The doctor has been sent home for rest."