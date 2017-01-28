Drunks, druggies may be behind Diva derailment try, not terrorists

ATS, GRP officers say considering the huge iron rod kept on the track at Diva was just after the railway crossing - where train runs slowâÂÂ- it could well be the work of local miscreants

Not terrorists but possibly some drunkards or drug addicts are behind the alleged attempt to derail a train at Diva, preliminary probe by the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Government Railway Police (GRP) indicates. However, both ATS and GRP are not ruling out any possibilities and probing all angles.

The incident had occurred on Tuesday night when the Mumbai-bound Jan Shatabdi Express (12052) had crossed Mumbra station and was nearing Diva. Around 10.39 pm, loco pilot Harendra Kumar and assistant pilot Harish Chinchole spotted a huge piece of iron on the track and stopped the train in time.

In the dark

ATS and GRP officers said it was strange how drivers of other trains passing on the adjacent track didn't notice such a huge iron bar on the track. Sources said the ATS have procured from railways a list of motormen of those local and other trains that had passed through in those 17 minutes (from 10.22 pm to 10.39 pm) on track number 3.

They plan to question the motormen if any of them saw any suspicious movement on track number 4 (Up) when the seven-metre long and 400 kg iron piece was dangerously positioned on the track on the night of January 24.

Senior RPF officers on Friday ruled out possibilities of it being a failed attempt of iron track theft. “Lifting a seven-metre long, heavy rusted piece of railway track with bare hands is not at all a simple task. Also, usually, such thefts occur in spots where there is an access road nearby from where the thieves can make a quick escape, but the place in question doesn't have anything like that,” a senior RPF officer said.

Investigation on

Considering that the place where the iron was put was just after Diva junction's railway crossings, where the train is usually slow, and hence, it would not result in a major accident, the plan doesn't seem to be of terror elements, which usually look for high casualties, officers said, adding that they are still looking into everything.

It is strongly suspected that it could be the handiwork of some local miscreants or drunkards. ATS, GRP and RPF have already questioned over a dozen people, RPF staffers, locals government service employees, and labourers in connection with the incident. A few people from Mumbra were also questioned after investigators received some unconfirmed reports of clashes between two groups of locals at the spot. Sources said a few people were detained for questioning, but senior ATS and GRP officers denied it.

400kg

Weight of the iron piece that was left on the track on Jan 24