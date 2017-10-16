The Manikpur police have arrested a thief, who raided shops and godowns to steal dry fruits, which he later sold to sweet shops. The police have recovered around 160 kg of dry fruits from the accused, identified as Acchelal Pal, 38, a resident of Bhayander East.

According to police sources, there were a number of cases registered against Pal in Bhiwandi, Thane and Palghar districts. After bags of dry fruits were stolen from a shop in Vasai, the police, suspecting Pal's role, called him in.



Acchelal Pal

During interrogation, Pal confessed to his crime. The officials have seized 160 kg dry fruits from his home. "He told us that he sold the dry fruits to sweet shops during Diwali and other festivals," an official from Manikpur police said. "We have booked and arrested the accused under relevant sections of the IPC," said senior inspector Anil Patil.