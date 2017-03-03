DSP who 'disappeared' two years ago caught from Khargone lodge

Khargone (MP): A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) from Madhya Pradesh Police who allegedly disappeared under mysterious circumstances two years ago was caught from a lodge in Barwah town in Khargone by a police team from Bhopal.

Police got information about the missing DSP Mansingh Tekam's whereabouts from its sources following which a team of cops from Bhopal reached Vishranti Lodge and knocked the door of the room where he was hiding. Soon after he opened the door police confirmed his identity with the help of a relative and took him into custody last night, a police officer from Barwah who did not wish to be identified said.

The police team immediately rushed back to Bhopal along with Tekam, the official said. The DSP disappeared from Bhopal about two years back and a missing person report was filed in the Jehangirabad Police Station at Bhopal, the SDOP informed.

He was posted in the police headquarters (Bhopal) at that time and the reason behind his sudden disappearance is not yet clear. His family members too were forced to work as labourers in Anooppur district's Chandniya village, as per local media reports.

Further investigation is underway, police added.