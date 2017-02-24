DU North Campus still tense

Students groups protested in many places seeking action against ABVP, a day after its activists clashed with AISA members



NSUI activists participate in a peace unity march at Delhi University. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: Tension prevailed on DU’s North Campus yesterday in the wake of clashes on Wednesday even as members of students' groups protested at many places, including at the Delhi Police Headquarters, seeking action against the ABVP.

Ramjas College had turned into a battleground on Wednesday as students of Left-affiliated AISA and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi parishad (ABVP), armed with hockey sticks, rained blows on each other, causing injuries to many.

Classes suspended

Classes remained suspended at the college since morning yesterday even as the authorities claimed it was due to "administrative reasons" and not because of the tense situation.

The genesis of the clash was an invitation to JNU students Umar Khalid, facing sedition charge, and Shehla Rashid to address a seminar on 'Culture of Protests' which was withdrawn by the college authorities following opposition by the ABVP.

While students of JNU and DU who are members of All India Students Association (AISA) staged a protest at the Delhi Police Headquarters at ITO, the Congress’ student wing National Students Union of India took out a peace march to Maurice Nagar police station.

Khalid, who gave a miss to protests yesterday and the day before, joined the protesters at ITO in raising slogans of "ABVP se azaadi" and demanding registration of an FIR against them.

Police deployment

A huge posse of police personnel was deployed on the north campus in the wake of the situation prevailing since Wednesday even as DU Vice Chancellor Yogesh Tyagi urged the students not to resort to violence. Delhi Police later suspended three policemen on charges of assaulting some students and journalists when the two student groups clashed on Wednesday.

Members of NSUI yesterday marched toward Maurice Nagar police station chanting "Raghupati Raghav Raj Ram" as they condemned violent action by the ABVP.

Around 50 members of the ABVP also gathered outside the Arts faculty at North Campus and reiterated they will not allow "any repeat of JNU like events" in the university.