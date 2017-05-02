Dubai is the first city to get its own Microsoft font



'Dubai Font' will be available in 23 languages. Pic/AFP

Dubai has teamed up with Microsoft to become the world's first city to have a font named after it.

Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, launched the 'Dubai Font' in line with the UAE's vision to become a global leader in innovation.

The font, the first typeface developed by Microsoft for a city, comes in both Arabic and Latin script and will be available in 23 languages to 100 million Office 365 users around the world.

"The launch of the Dubai Font is a very important step for us as part of our continuous efforts to be ranked first in the digital world," Shaikh Hamdan said.