Dubai street cleaners are beating the heat with 'cooling collars'

Street cleaners in Dubai are wearing new 'cooling collars' to prevent heat stroke as they work in rising Gulf temperatures that can hit 45 degrees Celsius, Dubai said yesterday.

The glitzy Middle East emirate issued 4,000 cleaners with orange fabric collars containing a chilled gel, similar to the cold compresses used for injuries, to fasten around their necks and stay cool as they work outdoors.

The collars can work for up to six hours, after which they must be put in a fridge to refreeze the gels.

Projections show the Gulf region will be the world's hottest region by 2100 as a result of climate change.

4,000

Cleaners given the collars